GlobalFoundries announces 45nm Silicon Photonics platform

GlobalFoundries announced a new Silicon Photonics 45nm platform for combining RF CMOS and optical components on the same chip.

The monolithic platform includes an innovative new feature, the first micro ring resonator (MRR) optical component in 300 mm wafer technology.

GF said the new platform has passed critical technology milestones and is on track for full technology qualification by Q1 2022. The company also confirms that it is engaged with leading customers and partners on this new platform.





https://gf.com/blog/gf-innovation-moving-data-light-speed