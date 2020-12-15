Gigaphoton to double production of excimer laser light sources





Gigaphoton, a manufacturer of light sources used in semiconductor lithography, announced plans to double its production capacity of excimer laser light sources by 2023. The company is constructing a new facility, with its doors to open in April 2022, in order to establish a more stable supply system.

Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of Gigaphoton said, “With demand for semiconductors on the rise around the world, we will do our utmost to meet the demand from our customers. This fiscal year, we will make full use of our existing resources for production and improve the efficiency of our production planning and lead times. Next year, the new facility will be completed and we will have a more stable supply system in place. As a manufacturer of lithography light sources, which are essential for semiconductor manufacturing, we will continue to contribute to the industrial sector by supporting the supply and operation of our products in a responsible manner.”

https://www.gigaphoton.com/en/



