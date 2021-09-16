GigaIO raises $14.7 million for its Universal Composable Fabric

GigaIO, a start-up based in San Diego, raised $14.7 million in Series B funding for its data center rack-scale architecture for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions.

GigaIO's Universal Composable Fabric, FabreX, orchestrates workloads by configuring any HPC and AI resource on the fly and integrating networking, storage, memory, and specialized accelerators into a single-system cluster fabric.

Impact Venture Capital led the funding round, which was oversubscribed by 50% and included participation from Mark IV Capital, Lagomaj Capital, SK Hynix, and Four Palms Ventures.

“We have a tremendous technology and a development team with incredible expertise gained through years of working on some of the highest performing interconnects at companies such as Cray, Sun Microsystems, Cisco, Emulex, and QLogic,” said Alan Benjamin, President and CEO of GigaIO. “Today, by completing this funding round, we are better positioned to get the technology into the hands of more customers and channel partners and to increase traction among commercial and other customers.”

https://gigaio.com







