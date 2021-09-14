GÉANT Research & Education Network tests Infinera's 800G

GÉANT, Europe’s leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for research and education, completed a live network trial of 800G transmission on its pan-European production network using Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform.





“Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution demonstrated superior performance in increasing optical reach and capacity, demonstrating its ability to help us accelerate service for the research and education community to meet their critical needs. This trial clearly shows the value of Infinera’s innovative technology, and we are pleased to trial this technology with a trusted partner,” said Bram Peeters, Chief Network Operations Officer, GÉANT.

“GÉANT is a leader in developing collaboration services that facilitate important international cooperation between researchers and educators, and deploying the latest technology to stay at the forefront of this is critical to their organization,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “The demonstration with Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution proves that the industry’s latest technology can seamlessly power GÉANT’s network with high-performance and high-capacity services, significantly enhancing their overall network.”

https://www.geant.org/

http://www.infinera.com