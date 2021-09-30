FS teams with Source Photonics on 800G pluggable transceivers

FS.COM, a high-speed communication solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, has formed a strategic cooperation with Source Photonics for 800G pluggable transceivers — 2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD, 2x400G-FR4 OSFP, 800G DR8 QSFP-DD and 800G DR8 OSFP — to serve hyperscale data centers. Volume shipment is expected to start in Q1'2022.
John Wang, President at Source Photonics said: "Partnering with FS represents a great opportunity for Source Photonics to further expand our presence to serve a broader range of customers. FS has already demonstrated its capability to apply its excellent expertise to various market segments."
800G DR8 OSFP
- Supports 500m, 2km and 10km
- Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications
- Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards
- Compliant with OSFP MSA
- Supports MPO-16 & Dual MPO-12 for backward compatible to 2x400GbE DR4 breakout
800G DR8 QSFP-DD
- Supports 500m, 2km and 10km
- Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications
- Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards
- Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with MPO-16 connector
2x400G-FR4 OSFP
- Supports 2km, 6km and 10km
- Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards
- Compliant with OSFP MSA
- Supports Dual CS & Dual LC for legacy fiber plants
2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD
- Supports 2km, 6km and 10kmCompliant with IEEE 802.3cu-2021
- Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2
- Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with Dual CS connector
http://www.sourcephotonics.com