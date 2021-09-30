FS teams with Source Photonics on 800G pluggable transceivers

FS.COM, a high-speed communication solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, has formed a strategic cooperation with Source Photonics for 800G pluggable transceivers — 2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD, 2x400G-FR4 OSFP, 800G DR8 QSFP-DD and 800G DR8 OSFP — to serve hyperscale data centers. Volume shipment is expected to start in Q1'2022.





John Wang, President at Source Photonics said: "Partnering with FS represents a great opportunity for Source Photonics to further expand our presence to serve a broader range of customers. FS has already demonstrated its capability to apply its excellent expertise to various market segments."

800G DR8 OSFP

Supports 500m, 2km and 10km

Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications

Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

Compliant with OSFP MSA

Supports MPO-16 & Dual MPO-12 for backward compatible to 2x400GbE DR4 breakout

800G DR8 QSFP-DD

Supports 500m, 2km and 10km

Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications

Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with MPO-16 connector

2x400G-FR4 OSFP

Supports 2km, 6km and 10km

Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

Compliant with OSFP MSA

Supports Dual CS & Dual LC for legacy fiber plants

2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD

Supports 2km, 6km and 10kmCompliant with IEEE 802.3cu-2021

Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2

Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with Dual CS connector





http://www.sourcephotonics.com

http://www.fs.com