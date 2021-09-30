Thursday, September 30, 2021

FS teams with Source Photonics on 800G pluggable transceivers

FS.COM, a high-speed communication solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, has formed a strategic cooperation with Source Photonics for 800G pluggable transceivers — 2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD, 2x400G-FR4 OSFP, 800G DR8 QSFP-DD and 800G DR8 OSFP — to serve hyperscale data centers. Volume shipment is expected to start in Q1'2022.


John Wang, President at Source Photonics said: "Partnering with FS represents a great opportunity for Source Photonics to further expand our presence to serve a broader range of customers. FS has already demonstrated its capability to apply its excellent expertise to various market segments."

800G DR8 OSFP

  • Supports 500m, 2km and 10km
  • Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications
  • Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards
  • Compliant with OSFP MSA
  • Supports MPO-16 & Dual MPO-12 for backward compatible to 2x400GbE DR4 breakout

800G DR8 QSFP-DD

  • Supports 500m, 2km and 10km
  • Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications
  • Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards
  • Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with MPO-16 connector

2x400G-FR4 OSFP

  • Supports 2km, 6km and 10km
  • Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards
  • Compliant with OSFP MSA
  • Supports Dual CS & Dual LC for legacy fiber plants

2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD

  • Supports 2km, 6km and 10kmCompliant with IEEE 802.3cu-2021
  • Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2
  • Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with Dual CS connector


http://www.sourcephotonics.com

http://www.fs.com