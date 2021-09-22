FireEye relaunches as Mandiant

FireEye will change its name and brand to Mandiant, effective October 4th. The company's Nasdaq ticker symbol to MNDT at the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The plan to change the corporate name and stock ticker symbol follows the announcement on June 2, 2021 that the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell the FireEye Products business, including the FireEye name, to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG).

“Given the pending sale of the FireEye Products business to Symphony Technology Group, this year’s Cyber Defense Summit is an ideal time to rename and relaunch the company as Mandiant,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO. “Mandiant is focused on helping every organization improve its security posture and better navigate today’s cyber threat landscape.”



