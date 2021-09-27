FCC releases $1.9 billion Supply Chain Reimbursement Program

The FCC posted information for communication service providers seeking funding from the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program for costs incurred for the removal, replacement, and disposal of Huawei and ZTE equipment and services obtained on or before June 30, 2020.



The $1.9 billion funding program is open to communications service providers with 10 million or fewer customers, including schools, libraries and healthcare providers that provide advanced communications services. The program will open on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 12:00 AM ET and close on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET.







