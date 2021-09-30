Ericsson's $2 billion credit line tied to carbon neutrality





Ericsson signed a US$2 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, renewing an undrawn US$2 billion credit facility signed in 2013. The interest margin will be linked to two of Ericsson’s sustainability KPIs. The first KPI is tied to carbon neutrality in Ericsson’s own operations by 2030 and the second connects with suppliers setting 1.5 C° aligned climate targets.

Ericsson said the successful transaction underlines the confidence in Ericsson’s financial and sustainable performance and the facility is backed by a group of leading global and regional banks.

Carl Mellander, CFO, says: “Sustainability is an integral part of Ericsson’s strategy and has been critical for our success in recent years, not least when it comes to work within energy consumption and the energy performance of our products. Incorporating sustainability KPIs into this new credit facility is an important step in our continuous work to integrate our sustainability ambitions throughout our operations”.