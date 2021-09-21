Ericsson to supply 5G to Bhutan Telecom

Bhutan Telecom is working with Ericsson to deploy 5G.

Ericsson, which provided the previous generations of mobile solutions to Bhutan Telecom, said 5G services are expected to be rolled out in Bhutan in the last quarter of 2021.





Ericsson will work with Bhutan Telecom to explore related next-generation use cases tapping artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automation and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Karma Jurme, CEO, Bhutan Telecom, says: “We appreciate the Government’s reliance on telecom infrastructure to boost the country’s digital infrastructure. The introduction of 5G will boost digital services in the country and enable Bhutan to become a ‘digital society’.”



