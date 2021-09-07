Ericsson claims 43% drop in energy consumption for 5G radio

Ericsson says its antenna-integrated radio solution (AIR 3227) deployed at Vodafone UK’s central London office has delivered a daily network energy consumption decrease of 43 percent in direct comparison to previous generations of radio technology, and as much as 55 percent at off-peak times.

Ericsson’s new radio is also 51 percent lighter in comparison, and its more compact design and improved energy management features will help to optimize overall site footprint, making 5G rollout and 4G upgrades faster and easier.

1500 of the new radios will now be deployed across Vodafone’s network by April 2022, helping to reduce Vodafone’s forecasted energy consumption of its future 5G network and support a sustainable and responsible 5G rollout.

Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK, says: “Our strategy is simple; turn off anything we don’t need, replace legacy equipment with up-to-date alternatives and use the most energy efficient options available. The success of this trial allows us to explore new ways we can more effectively manage the energy consumption of our network with our partner Ericsson. There is no silver bullet to manage our network energy consumption - it is about putting sustainability at the heart of every decision and adding up all the small gains to make a material difference.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/3/2021/ericsson-and-vodafone-halve-network-energy-consumption-in-breakthrough-5g-trial