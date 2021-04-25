Effect Photonics to open Boston office

EFFECT Photonics, which is a spin-off from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, announced plans to open an office in the Boston area.

EFFECT says its US-based team will be a customer-focused expansion of the engineering, product testing & verification, customer support and marketing capacity to complement its European teams.

"Photonics is a global industry and we have the goal to be a global company. We are a fast growing organisation, offering compelling and innovative integrated photonic solutions. Expanding our geographic presence beyond The Netherlands, the UK and Taiwan, offers us the opportunity to be at the heart of one of our largest markets and to be closer to our customers and partners in the region,” states James Regan, CEO.

