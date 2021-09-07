Digital Realty opens its 12th data center in the Paris region

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company has inaugurated its latest European data center in Ferrières-en-Brie (30 km east of Paris) -- its 12th data center in the Ile-de-France capital region.

The new facility is expected to provide up to 12 megawatts of IT load capacity and eight data halls providing over 690m2 of new colocation facilities. The new development is the third hub in the Paris region designed to meet the growing needs of cloud service providers seeking to improve the resilience of their services. It complements the two existing data centre hubs in the north and south of Paris. In addition, the new data center will allow enterprise customers to deploy disaster recovery scenarios from Paris and the east of France using the available low latency networks deployed along the A4 motorway.





"This new strategic location meets the strong demand from content and cloud providers, who are interested in a third hub in the Paris region," said Fabrice Coquio, Managing Director, Interxion France. "It will also allow companies in the east of France to improve the resilience of their infrastructure by being located close to Paris while being connected to a high-performance low latency network. It marks a new chapter in Interxion's development in France to continue to meet customers' demand."

