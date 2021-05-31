Deutsche Telekom opens its Open Telekom Cloud

Deutsche Telekom announced that companies from regulated industries can now host data covered by data privacy in the Open Telekom Cloud, which is provided from Telekom's data centers in Europe.
All data remains in Europe. Deutche Telekom says these data centers are among the most secure and modern facilities of their kind in the world.
Deutsche Telekom has made a Group-wide commitment to maintain social secrecy in accordance with § 35 of the German Social Code I (SGB I). Social secrecy ensures that providers of social benefits do not process the data of their members without authorization. Among others, this affects statutory health insurance funds, pension insurance, employment services and employers' liability insurance associations.
https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/the-open-telekom-cloud-opens-up-for-social-benefit-providers-636472
DT expands its Open Telekom Cloud with Amsterdam data center
Deutsche Telekom is expanding the reach of its Open Telekom Cloud with the opening of a huge data center campus in Amsterdam. The facility covers a total area of 21,000 square meters. DT said its servers and storage will operate under the highest security standards, with electricity exclusively from renewable energy sources. The two facilities in Amsterdam target PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) values of 1.32 and 1.25, which is approximately 30 percent lower consumption than conventional data centers.
The new Amsterdam site "mirrors" the two core data centers of the Open Telekom Cloud in Biere and Magdeburg. The distance of around 500 kilometers is well above the critical infrastructure (KRITIS) recommendation of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Computing and storage power are still available even if there are outages - due to natural disasters, for example - at the various sites.
https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/open-telekom-cloud-grows-new-amsterdam-location-616958