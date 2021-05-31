Sunday, September 19, 2021

Deutsche Telekom opens its Open Telekom Cloud

 Deutsche Telekom announced that companies from regulated industries can now host data covered by data privacy in the Open Telekom Cloud, which is provided from Telekom's data centers in Europe. 

All data remains in Europe. Deutche Telekom says these data centers are among the most secure and modern facilities of their kind in the world.


Deutsche Telekom has made a Group-wide commitment to maintain social secrecy in accordance with § 35 of the German Social Code I (SGB I). Social secrecy ensures that providers of social benefits do not process the data of their members without authorization. Among others, this affects statutory health insurance funds, pension insurance, employment services and employers' liability insurance associations. 


https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/the-open-telekom-cloud-opens-up-for-social-benefit-providers-636472


DT expands its Open Telekom Cloud with Amsterdam data center

Sunday, June 13, 2021    

Deutsche Telekom is expanding the reach of its Open Telekom Cloud with the opening of a huge data center campus in Amsterdam.  The facility covers a total area of 21,000 square meters.  DT said its servers and storage will operate under the highest security standards, with electricity exclusively from renewable energy sources. The two facilities in Amsterdam target PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) values of 1.32 and 1.25, which is approximately 30 percent lower consumption than conventional data centers.

"The opening of our cloud data center in Amsterdam strengthens Europe’s data sovereignty," said Adel al Saleh, member of the Telekom Board of Management and CEO T-Systems. "And companies improve their security, because European data protection rules apply.“ 

The new Amsterdam site "mirrors" the two core data centers of the Open Telekom Cloud in Biere and Magdeburg. The distance of around 500 kilometers is well above the critical infrastructure (KRITIS) recommendation of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Computing and storage power are still available even if there are outages - due to natural disasters, for example - at the various sites.

https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/open-telekom-cloud-grows-new-amsterdam-location-616958

Capgemini and Orange to build "Cloud de Confiance" in France

Monday, May 31, 2021    

Capgemini and Orange will establish a joint venture company called “Bleu” to provide a "Cloud de Confiance" to address the security requirements of the French State, public administrations and critical infrastructure companies across France. The idea is to build a French hyperscale cloud, fully under French and European jurisdictions.Bleu will provide its customers with an independent, trusted cloud platform with a broad catalog of digital solutions...

Planning begins for a European quantum communication network

Monday, May 31, 2021    

The European Commission has selected Airbus to lead a consortium of companies and research institutes to study the design of the future European quantum communication network, EuroQCI, to enable ultra-secure communication between critical infrastructures and government institutions across the European Union. The 15-month study will set out the details of the end-to-end system and design. The European Commission's ambition is to run a EuroQCI demonstrator...

