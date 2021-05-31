Deutsche Telekom opens its Open Telekom Cloud

Deutsche Telekom announced that companies from regulated industries can now host data covered by data privacy in the Open Telekom Cloud, which is provided from Telekom's data centers in Europe.

All data remains in Europe. Deutche Telekom says these data centers are among the most secure and modern facilities of their kind in the world.





Deutsche Telekom has made a Group-wide commitment to maintain social secrecy in accordance with § 35 of the German Social Code I (SGB I). Social secrecy ensures that providers of social benefits do not process the data of their members without authorization. Among others, this affects statutory health insurance funds, pension insurance, employment services and employers' liability insurance associations.





