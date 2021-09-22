Deutsche Telekom: huge opportunity with private 5G

Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Messe AG are building one of the largest private 5G campus networks in Europe at the exhibition grounds in Hanover, which cover almost 200 football pitches. The site will serve as a globally unique test field for 5G applications. Deutsche Messe AG is transforming itself from a trade fair organizer to the operator of a site for testing and demonstration purposes.

Citing figures from Bitkm, Deutsche Telekom notes that 50 percent of companies want to invest in 5G and campus networks,largely because they see digitalization as an important lever to adapt to changing conditions. Business resilience has been especially critical during the pandemic.









https://www.telekom.com/en/company/details/more-resilient-with-5g-campus-networks-635894