Dell'Oro: Sales of broadband access equipment rise 7% in Q2

Total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $3.6 B in 2Q 2021, up 7 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Growth came from spending on both Cable and PON infrastructure, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.

"Fiber buildouts for residential, business, and mobile transport applications show no signs of slowing," noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "Despite supply chain constraints and increased costs, operators continue to prioritize spending on their broadband access networks," explained Heynen.





Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total cable access concentrator revenue increased 12 percent Y/Y to $247 M. Node splitting activity continues, resulting in increased DOCSIS licenses as well as new DAA node purchases.

Total DSL Access Concentrator revenue was down 51 percent Y/Y, driven by slower port shipments worldwide as more operators shift their spending to fiber.

Total PON ONT unit shipments exceeded 35 M for the second time in three quarters.

https://www.delloro.com/news/accelerating-fiber-deployments-fuel-7-percent-y-y-growth-for-broadband-equipment/