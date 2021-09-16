Dell'Oro: Data Center switch demand exceeding supply

Global Data Center Switch revenue were up 7 percent year-over-year in 2Q 2021, marking the second consecutive quarter of revenue growth, according to a recent report from Dell'Oro Group. Arista, Juniper, Star-Net Ruijie outpaced the market and were able to gain revenue share during the quarter.





“It is encouraging to see the robust sales performance being broad-based across all major regions, and customer segments: Cloud Service Providers (SPs), Telco SPs, and Large Enterprises,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Research Director at Dell’Oro Group.

“Nevertheless, despite these strong results, it is important to note that demand outpaced supply and that sales would have been even stronger had the global semi-conductor industry not been constrained. We expect demand to remain robust in 2H21 but further tightening in the supply chain may hinder market performance,” added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report: