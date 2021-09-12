Dell'Oro: Campus switch sales surge 15% yoy in Q2

The worldwide Campus Switch market revenue surged in 2Q 2021, growing 15 percent year-over-year, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. The last time we saw such a robust performance was back in 4Q 2018 when Cisco initiated its Catalyst 9K refresh cycle.





“Although a favorable comparison with the year-ago period may have played a role in this rebound, it is very encouraging to see a broad-based growth across all major regions; enterprises of all sizes (from large to small); and nearly all industry verticals, including those that have been hit hard by the pandemic such the hospitality sector,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “This is an improvement from the prior quarter where the recovery has been driven mostly by government stimulus that benefited mainly the public sector,” added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

The year-over-year growth was broad-based across nearly all vendors, including those with high exposure to the low-end market.

Despite the robust growth, supply constraints impacted to some degree certain products and vendors. A more pronounced impact may manifest in the second half of the year.

https://www.delloro.com/news/the-campus-switch-market-roars-back-in-2q-2021/



