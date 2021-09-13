Crosslake Fibre picks Ciena for cable across the English Channel

Crosslake Fibre has selected Ciena for a new submarine cable and terrestrial network between Slough, UK, and Paris, France. The network, called ‘CrossChannel Fibre,’ is the first fibre cable project of its kind to be built across the busy shipping lanes of the English Channel since 2001.

Crosslake is deploying Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme. Crosslake is also using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) with Liquid Spectrum's Channel Margin Gauge app to allocate and scale capacity in real-time, from 600Gbps to 800Gbps, to quickly adapt to changing customer requirements and maximize the value of deployed assets.

“There hasn’t been a new fibre network across the Channel in two decades,” said Mike Cunningham, CEO, Crosslake Fibre. “We saw the need for a modern network infrastructure—one that can handle the rigorous demands of today’s digital world, but also serve generations well into the future. And that’s the vision behind CrossChannel.”

“A lot of online activities, but especially gaming and streaming, call for blazing performance and minimal delays or lag,” said Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Solutions, Ciena. “Crosslake’s submarine cable network, with its high reliability and speedy connectivity, plays a pivotal role in elevating experiences like eSports and videoconferencing.”

http://www.crosslakefibre.ca

https://www.ciena.com/