Credo's Active Electrical Cables carry 400G over 7m

Credo announced its second generation HiWire LP SPAN AEC (Low Power SPAN Active Electrical Cable) family, promising a reduction in power of nearly 50% and while increasing reach 40% compared to first generation.

The hot-swappable LP SPAN AEC is positioned as a reliable, plug and play replacement of Active Optical Cables (AOC) for high-speed interconnects up to 400Gbps at approximately half the power and lower cost.

Credo says its LP SPAN AECs are easier to deploy than DACs due to their longer reach, lighter weight, and tighter bend radius. It’s designed for rack-to-rack connectivity, especially in Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) implementations.





400G LP SPAN AECs are terminated with QSFP-DD modules and support 8x56G lanes while 200G LP SPAN AECs are terminated with QSFP65 modules and support 4x56G lanes. The cables use PAM4 modulation at both ends and have integrated retimers.

https://www.credosemi.com/releases/2021/9/7/credo-expands-aec-active-electrical-cable-family-with-second-generation-hiwire-low-power-span-aec