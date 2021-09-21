Credo tests DSPs with Teledyne LeCroy

Credo has selected Teledyne LeCroy's SierraNet M648 Network and Fabric test platform for testing their designs and validating their evolving Digital Signal Processing (DSP) devices for 50Gbps to 400Gbps Ethernet.

Key features of the SierraNet M648 test platform:

Full NRZ or PAM4 deep buffer line-rate capture for 10/25/50Gbps Ethernet traffic

Detailed Speed Negotiation and Transmitter Training analysis

Complete Forward Error Correction (FEC) observation

Comprehensive multi-state impairment capabilities for error recovery and validation testing

"Our evaluation of SierraNet platform was highly successful. We immediately saw the value in accelerating our product development," said Phil Sun, Vice President of Architecture at Credo. "Testing with Teledyne LeCroy will help ensure first time right solutions and overall customer satisfaction."

https://teledynelecroy.com/