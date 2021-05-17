Corning's $150m expansion of fiber manufacturing follows AT&T commitment

Corning will invest $150 million in optical cable manufacturing in North Carolina, initially adding 200 jobs, based on AT&T's long-term commitment to its network buildout.

Corning said the manufacturing expansion reflects its ambition to capture new growth opportunities through strategic investments in innovation and technology – de-risking these investments with strong customer commitments.

AT&T has previously announced plans to significantly expand its fiber footprint.

“We see expansion of our fiber infrastructure as central to the growth of our broadband reach, for consumers as well as business customers,” said Mo Katibeh, senior vice president, AT&T Network Infrastructure & Build. “By extending our collaboration with Corning, we’ll create American jobs through manufacturing investments, and also through the economic benefits that broadband brings to our communities.”

“The need for ubiquitous connectivity has pushed demand on networks to record levels, and Corning is strategically investing to support network buildouts,” said Michael A. Bell, senior vice president and general manager, Corning Optical Communications. “This capacity expansion in particular supports the growth plans of AT&T, who we’ve valued for more than three decades. We’re turning once again to the highly skilled local workforce in North Carolina to help us meet the demand. We deeply appreciate the support of local and state officials, particularly Governor Roy Cooper, Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, and state lawmakers.”

