Comcast rolls out XiOne OTT streaming box

Comcast launched a new XiOne global wireless streaming device to its Sky Q customers in Italy and Germany, as well as for its Xfinity Flex customers in the United States. In Europe, the XiOne enables the first delivery of video services over IP for Sky customers.

The XiOne is a plug-and-play device that features faster processing and increased memory, enabling swift switching and navigation in and out of apps. The device supports WiFi 6, 4K UHD, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos and comes with a new simpler and smaller voice remote designed with streamers in mind.

https://corporate.comcast.com/press/releases/comcast-introduces-xione-a-new-4k-wifi-6-global-streaming-tv-device