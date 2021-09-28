Colt implements Ciena's Blue Planet for Service Assurance

Colt Technology Services' IQ Network is using Ciena's Blue Planet fault management software to proactively anticipate – and even act upon – potential network issues before they occur. Blue Planet Route Optimization and Analysis (ROA) provides visibility and control of Colt's multi-layer network to correct service delivery issues, accelerating time to market for new services.

Colt's 100Gbps-optimised, high-bandwidth and low-latency IQ Network connects over 900 data centres and more than 29,000 on-net buildings globally.





“Deploying UAA for fault management enables us to leverage automation and AI to rapidly analyse and resolve network issues, as well as to proactively identify opportunities to enhance the reliability of our network,” said Shane Sura, Colt’s Vice President of Network Operations. “This is a key enabler in providing the fastest detection and resolution of network issues for exceptional customer service.”

“Networks today are incredibly complex and require automation so network providers can deliver the best digital experiences possible,” said Rick Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Blue Planet. “With Blue Planet, Colt is creating a network that can adapt to support the next wave of connectivity demands while further reinforcing its goal of putting customers first.”

https://www.ciena.com/about/newsroom/press-releases/colt-technology-services-enriches-customer-digital-experiences-with-blue-planet.html