Cloudflare expands to 250 cities and reaches 100 Tbps capacity

Cloudflare's network now spans more than 250 cities in over 100 countries, including three new locations across Europe: Cork, Ireland; Palermo, Italy; and Ekaterinburg, Russia. In total, Cloudflare has data centers in all of the below 47 cities across 30 countries across Europe.

Over the past 2 years, Cloudflare has more than tripled its overall network capacity to 100Tbps and increased the number of cities in its network by 25%. Currently, Cloudflare’s network interconnects with over 9,800 networks globally, including major ISPs, cloud services, and enterprises.





“We want to optimize the scale and intelligence of our network so that Cloudflare is not only the most global network on Earth, but also the most local one,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We will continue to invest in bringing our network closer to as many people as possible because we believe in providing security, privacy, and reliability for all. On top of expanding our network, we’ll soon share more on how we are creating the fastest modern network.”





https://www.cloudflare.com/