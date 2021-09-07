Cincinnati Bell acquired by private equity firm for $2.9 billion

Cincinnati Bell, which provides residential and business services over its fiber and copper networks in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawai’i, has been acquired by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V, an Americas-focused unlisted infrastructure fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management for $2.9 billion.

Cincinnati Bell says the transaction will accelerate its fiber build across its operating footprint, and support strategic investments in the company’s IT Services businesses throughout North America.

Anton Moldan, Senior Managing Director with MAM, said that Cincinnati Bell’s expansion plans will play an essential role in building digital equity within their service territories.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the experienced management team at Cincinnati Bell to continue to build out a high bandwidth fiber to the premise network for consumers, enterprises, and carriers, as well as to support the growth of their market leading IT services platform,” Moldan said. “Cincinnati Bell provides the communities they serve with vital network connectivity, and we’re looking forward to supporting their expansion plans to bring fiber throughout their market.”