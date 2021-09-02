Ciena reports sales of $988.1 million, up 1.2%

Ciena reported revenue of $988.1 million for its fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2021, up 1.2% compared to same period last year. Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter 2021 was $238.2 million, or $1.52 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $142.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, for the fiscal third quarter 2020. Ciena's GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from the recording of a $124.2 million tax benefit related to an internal transfer of non-U.S. intangible assets.





“We delivered outstanding fiscal third quarter results that reflect continued momentum in our business as well as our differentiated position in the market,” said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. “These results combined with a robust demand environment give us confidence that we will deliver our expected strong second half performance.”

Some highlights for the quarter:

Non-telco represented 42% of total revenue, with direct web-scale increased 24% sequentially, representing 25% of total revenue

EMEA revenue increased 16% YoY, representing 19% of total revenue

Blue Planet revenue increased 47%YoY

added 11 customers for WaveLogic 5 Extreme, bringing the total count to 106 customers.

the 400 ZR WaveLogic 5 Nano product is now generally available

