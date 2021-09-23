China Mobile awards largest contract to ZTE for high-end routers

ZTE confirmed that it has secured a 50% share of section 4 of China Mobile’s high-end router/switch centralized procurement 2021-2022, which is the largest one in the high-end router centralized procurement of China Mobile, containing the largest number of equipment.

ZTE will provide the routers to take the role of SR (Service Router) and PE (Provider Edge) in such scenarios as cloud private network, network cloud, 5G UPF (User Plane Function), IP private network and MAN (Metropolitan Area Network). ZTE will also provide necessary equipment for the future IP network of China Mobile, especially cloud private networks and 5G transport networks.





ZTE's high-end router ZXR10 M6000-S supports SR/EVPN/SRv6/BIER. The router employs the in-house NP (Network Processor) to enable the single-slot 1T performance, and reaches the industry-leading standards in forwarding performance, energy-saving and SDN.



