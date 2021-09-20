BT sets 2030 net zero target for its own operations





BT Group is bringing forward its net zero target from 2045 to 2030 for its own operational emissions and 2040 for its supply chain and customer emissions.

BT said it has already has reduced the carbon emissions intensity of its operations by 57% since 2016 and has reduced supply chain emissions by 19% over the same timeframe.





In 2020, the company announced that it had completed the switch to 100% renewable electricity worldwide and pledged to transition the majority of its 33,000 strong commercial fleet to electric or zero carbon emissions vehicles by 2030.

https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-group-accelerates-net-zero-targets-and-launches-campaign-to-get-the-nation-talking-about-climate-change/