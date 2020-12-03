Broadcom posts sales of $6.7 billion, up 16%

Citing demand from hyperscale data centers and telecom operators, Broadcom reported quarterly revenue of $6.778 billion, up 16% from $5.821 billion for the same period last year.





"Broadcom delivered record revenues in the third quarter reflecting our product and technology leadership across multiple secular growth markets in cloud, 5G infrastructure, broadband, and wireless," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "We are projecting the momentum to continue in the fourth quarter."

"Our business model continues to perform. Consolidated revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $6.8 billion and operating profit increased 24% with adjusted EBITDA margin a record 61%," said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "We generated $3.4 billion in free cash flow or 51% of revenue in the quarter, and we expect free cash flow to remain strong in the fourth quarter."