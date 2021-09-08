BridgeComm develops optical inter-satellite links

BridgeComm announced plans to offer optical inter-satellite links (OISL) tracking terminals for high data rates for data transmission and resilient performance in navigation.

BridgeComm’s AstroBridge OISL will provide robust and secure transmissions using MOCA technology via radio frequency (RF) and optical lasers. AstroBridge targets low-earth orbits (LEO), with non-gimballed steering for better control of optical communication tracking terminals. The non-gimballed steering capabilities of AstroBridge allow for tracking of greater than 1000° per second, which is crucial for constellations with multiple orbital planes.

“AstroBridge OISL is a significant step in the maturation of inter-satellite links and the future of satellite data transmission, as more companies are incorporating inter-satellite links,” said Barry Matsumori, BridgeComm CEO. “Along with increased speed and security, our AstroBridge OISL offers multi-gigabit per second data rate capabilities while being smaller and lighter than its standard inter-satellite link counterparts. These features will greatly improve functionality in space and on the ground.”

