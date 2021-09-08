BridgeComm develops optical inter-satellite links

BridgeComm announced plans to offer optical inter-satellite links (OISL) tracking terminals for high data rates for data transmission and resilient performance in navigation.
“AstroBridge OISL is a significant step in the maturation of inter-satellite links and the future of satellite data transmission, as more companies are incorporating inter-satellite links,” said Barry Matsumori, BridgeComm CEO. “Along with increased speed and security, our AstroBridge OISL offers multi-gigabit per second data rate capabilities while being smaller and lighter than its standard inter-satellite link counterparts. These features will greatly improve functionality in space and on the ground.”