Astera raises $50 million for data center connectivity silicon

Astera Labs, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, raised $50 million in an over subscribed Series-C funding round for its silicon solutions for intelligent systems.

Astera Labs recently launched its Aries Smart Retimer portfolio for Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 and PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 that enable workload-optimized platforms in the cloud. The company is also developing ASIC and module solutions that unlock complex system topologies critical to mainstreaming data-intensive applications such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The new funding was led by Fidelity Management and Research. Fidelity was joined in this funding round by Atreides Management and Valor Equity Partners, with continued participation from existing investors Avigdor Willenz Group, GlobalLink1 Capital, Intel Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, and VentureTech Alliance. Prior to this round, Astera Labs raised only $35 million over three years.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Fidelity, Atreides, and Valor to cement our leadership position in intelligent cloud connectivity solutions and usher Astera Labs into the next growth phase of our company,” said Jitendra Mohan, CEO, Astera Labs. “With this investment and increased collaboration with our manufacturing partners, we will rapidly scale our worldwide operations to satisfy incredible customer demand and launch multiple new product lines to solve the industry’s most pressing connectivity challenges.”

“CXL has opened a new era of data center system architecture that is critical to realize the vision of AI in the cloud,” said Sanjay Gajendra, Chief Business Officer, Astera Labs. “We are leading the industry with design wins at the five most significant CPU/GPU/AI processor platforms in the world and the majority of Cloud customers. This positions us well to capitalize on CXL’s exciting new capabilities for cache-coherent and memory interconnects.”

http://www.AsteraLabs.com