Arrcus: Opportunities at the Edge for Network Operating Systems?

In this video, Shekar Ayyar shares his perspective on the need for disaggregated networking solutions at the 5G edge.

Ayyarr recently joined Arrcus as CEO and Chairman of the Board. Previously, he was the executive vice president and general manager of VMware's Telco and Edge Cloud business. He also led VMware’s strategy and corporate development efforts in enterprise software and communications while overseeing over 60 M&A transactions and investments including the acquisitions of Nicira, AirWatch, and VeloCloud.

https://youtu.be/UoDRvAAIFJY



