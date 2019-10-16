Are next-gen SmartNICs gaining traction with top cloud providers?

https://youtu.be/fEEFyIJYzXI

In this video, Prem Jain, co-founder and CEO of Pensando, discusses SmartNIC adoption trends by major cloud providers. Hot topics include bare-metal-as-a-service acceleration and virtualized storage.

