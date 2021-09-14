Amphenol demos 112Gb/s interconnect with eTopus

Amphenol and eTopus Technology announced a high-speed backplane connector based on 112Gb/s four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) technology.

"ExaMAX2 has been proven in many designs as a reliable solution for 112G speed application," said David Jiang, Amphenol Global Product Manager for ExaMAX and ExaMEZZ. "We are very happy to work with eTopus and present this end-to-end demonstration to our customers. All selected ExaMAX2 parts are high-volume-production-ready. We are so proud that Amphenol is the first company that can provide multiple production-ready 112G high speed backplane connector solutions based on customer performance and cost requirements."

"We are excited to work with an industry interconnect leader like Amphenol and validate their ExaMax2 connector and 1 meter copper cable with our 112Gb/s SerDes IP. This end-to-end demonstration provides a clear upgrade path for modular platforms to double the line card bandwidth from 12.8Tb/s to 25.6Tb/s with electrical signaling and their chassis dimension," said Harry Chan, CEO of eTopus. "We are exceptionally pleased with the low bit error rates with no channel impairment concern when utilizing the new Amphenol connector with our latest 112G ePHY SerDes. Robust and reliable connections are critical to broad deployment of 112G copper connectivity."

http://www.eTopus.com

https://www.amphenol.com/



