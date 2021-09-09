Altice USA announces resignation of its COO

Altice USA confirmed the resignation of Hakim Boubazine, Chief Operating Officer and President of Telecommunications.

Altice USA Chief Executive Officer Dexter Goei will assume direct responsibilities for the Telecommunications division, effective immediately. Mr. Boubazine will serve as Senior Advisor to the CEO until December 31, 2021.

Mr. Goei commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with Hakim, and I want to thank him for the critical role he has played over the last six years at Altice USA. We appreciate the time he will serve as a senior advisor and wish him much success in his future endeavors.”