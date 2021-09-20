Altice France to acquire Coriolis Telecom

Altice France, the second-largest mobile operator in France, agreed to acquire 100% of Coriolis S.A., an independent French telecom group, for an upfront purchase price of €298 million and a deferred consideration of €117 million..

Coriolis Telecom offers mobile and fixed Telecom services to more than 500 thousand customers in small and medium French cities and 30,000 companies. In addition, Coriolis has developed a customer relationship management division, Coriolis Service, serving both internal and third-party customers relying on four contact centers in France and abroad.

Altice France would bring onboard the existing expertise, partnerships, well-established distribution network, B2C and B2B customer bases and customer care capabilities of Coriolis, which are highly complementary to its SFR and Intelcia divisions.

Grégory Rabuel, Chairman and CEO of Altice France said: “Coriolis is a great, fast growing, company with a customer proposition that would be highly complementary to SFR. We look forward to bringing onboard the significant experience and expertise of the entire team of Coriolis to Altice France and working together to further improve our customer proposition and to realize in full the excellent growth prospects of Coriolis. We are very proud to have Pierre Bontemps, founder of Coriolis, who would continue this impressive and entrepreneurial adventure together with us."