Acacia debuts single-carrier 1.2 Tbps pluggable powered by new DSP

Acacia, which is now part of Cisco, introduced the first, single-carrier 1.2 terabits per second (1.2T) faceplate pluggable coherent module powered by its "Jannu" 5nm CMOS digital signal processor (DSP) ASIC.

The new 1.2 Tbps pluggable, which represents the 8th generation of Acacia's coherent module family, combines the Jannu DSP with 3D Siliconization packaging technology, including the silicon photonics integrated circuit (SiPh PIC), high-speed modulator driver and transimpedance amplifier (TIA) in a single opto-electronic package.

“Today is an exciting new milestone in Acacia’s history as we once again introduce an exciting new product that delivers the type of disruption needed to cost-effectively scale network capacity in the future,” said Mehrdad Givehchi, Sr. Director of Engineering for Hardware and Software and Founder at Acacia. “With every generation of product, we have been able to deliver higher transmission data rates, lower power consumption and higher performance and I am proud to see this new product carry on that legacy.”

Acacia notes that its new Coherent Interconnect Module 8 (CIM 8) can address transmission of multiple 400GbE client interfaces, delivering 1.2T per carrier capacity for high-capacity DCI interfaces and 800G per carrier capacity over most optical links using 4 bits/symbol (~16QAM) modulation.

The Jannu DSP features Acacia’s second-generation 3D Shaping technology, which leverages enhanced probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS) algorithms and Adaptive Baud Rate. This provides continuous baud rate adjustment up to 140Gbaud to optimize utilization of available spectrum in a single-span or in cascaded ROADM paths. The Jannu DSP also includes Acacia’s advanced line-rate processing algorithms to efficiently overcome fiber transmission impairments over greenfield or brownfield fiber infrastructures. These power-efficient algorithms are designed to compensate linear and non-linear impairments, as well as provide state-of-polarization (SOP) tracking with industry leading response times. In addition, the Jannu DSP leverages Acacia’s new soft-decision error correction (SD-FEC) to further enhance performance.

https://acacia-inc.com/blog/acacia-unveils-industrys-first-single-carrier-1-2t-multi-haul-pluggable-module/