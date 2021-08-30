ZTE's 1H2021 rise 12% YoY driven by consumer business

ZTE reported operating revenue of RMB 53.07 billion (approximately US$8.2 billion)for the first half of 2021, 12.4% higher than a year earlier. During the period, net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company reached RMB 4.08 billion, an increase of 119.6%, and net profit after extraordinary items attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company amounted to RMB 2.11billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 134.2%. Basic earnings per share was RMB 0.88.

ZTE notes that it achieved double-digit growth in both its domestic and international revenue for the first half of 2021.

In domestic market, ZTE's operating revenue was RMB 35.95 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%, accounting for 67.7% of the total operating revenue. In international market, the company's operating revenue t rose 10.8% to RMB 17.12 billion, covering 32.3% of the total operating revenue.

Some additional highlights for 1H2021:

Operating revenue from the carriers' networks amounted to RMB 35.05 billion

Operating revenue of its government and corporate business increased by 17.7% to RMB 5.67 billion, with server and storage products services doubling on a year-on-year basis in domestic market.

In consumer services, ZTE achieved revenue of RMB 12.35 billion, a year-on-year increase of 66.6%, with revenue of its residential terminal services and mobile devices services rising over 90% and 40% respectively.

In the first half of 2021, the company’s R&D spending amounted to RMB 8.86 billion, which was 16.7% as a percentage of operating revenue.

https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/20210827e1.html