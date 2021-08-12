ZTE wins high-end router contract from China Mobile

ZTE won the bid for Section 3 (high-end router level 3) and Section 5 (high end router level 5) with the second highest scores in China Mobile’s centralized procurement of high-end routers for the year 2021-2022.

This is the largest centralized procurement for high-end routers and switches by China Mobile since 2020. The equipment that ZTE provides will be respectively deployed in China Mobile’s MAN core, 5GC network cloud and UPF scenarios in many cities across China.





ZTE’s ZXR10 T8000 and ZXR10 M6000-S products will respectively act as CR in CMNET provincial network and IDC, CE at cloud egress, and UPF CE , to provide key resources for the large-scale development of 5G and cloud-network synergy services of China Mobile.

In China Mobile’s largest centralized procurement of data communication product in 2019, ZTE’s ZXR10 M6000-S series high-end router grabbed the largest share in Section 2 (2T high-end routers) and the second largest share in Section 3 (400G high-end routers) respectively.