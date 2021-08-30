Zayo appoints Ginna Raahauge as CIO

Zayo announced the appointment of Ginna Raahauge as Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting directly to Zayo’s CEO, Steve Smith.

Raahauge brings more than 28 years of experience as a CIO and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for global organizations from pre-IPO to Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, Raahauge served as an executive in solution and sales engineering for Amazon Web Services (AWS), leading teams who work with start-ups to enterprises, covering everything from infrastructure through to application development. She previously served as CTO and SVP of strategy, architecture and mergers and acquisitions for Catholic Health Initiatives.

Raahauge currently serves as a technology advisory board member for Greylock Partners and previously served on the advisory board of Sutter Hill Ventures. She is also the co-founder of an angel investment firm, specializing in bringing capital to demographics that have historically been ignored.

