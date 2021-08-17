Xanadu and imec target photonic qubits in silicon nitride waveguides

Xanadu, a start-up based in Toronto, announced a partnership with imec to develop photonic qubits based on ultra-low loss silicon nitride (SiN) waveguides.

imec is a leading research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies based in Belgium.

Xanadu is developing a unique type of quantum computer powered by photonic qubits based on squeezed states - a special type of light generated by chip-integrated silicon photonic devices. Such an approach uses particles of light to carry information through photonic chips, rather than electrons or ions used by other approaches.

Xanadu said its photonic approach offers the benefits of scalability to one million qubits via optical networking, room temperature computation, and the natural ability to leverage fabrication R&D centers such as imec. Xanadu is using silicon nitride to enable the generation of squeezed states, which replace single photons as the basic resource for synthesizing qubits. Squeezed states are deterministically generated, and can be used to distill error-resistant qubits called 'GKP states'. When multiplexed and implemented in Xanadu's architecture, these offer a more promising path to fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Amin Abbasi, business development manager at imec: "We are pleased to see that imec's wafer-scale low loss SiN photonics platform, initially developed for communication, is finding its way towards other advanced applications, like quantum computing. We look forward to working with Xanadu to drive further development of this platform for their particular needs."

"We are pleased to partner with Xanadu, one of the most exciting companies working in the quantum computing space." said Philippe Helin, specialty components program manager at imec. "Xanadu's mission to build photonic quantum computers matches perfectly with imec's track record of and commitment to pushing the leading edge of integrated technologies," adds Haris Osman, VP R&D and head of department.

"One of the most critical challenges in building a photonic quantum computer is finding the right fabrication partner that can simultaneously deliver cutting-edge process development and volume production of high performing photonic chips," said Zachary Vernon, who heads up Xanadu's Hardware team. "Imec is one of the few semiconductor R&D centers that does advanced technology R&D on advanced 200mm and 300mm lines, as well as volume manufacturing on their 200mm line, capable of delivering up to a thousand wafers per year per customer on a few platforms including ultralow-loss photonic platforms. The seamless transfer offered by imec of new processes to production is especially critical for rapid scaling of our technology."

http://www.xanadu.ai