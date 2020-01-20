Windstream Wholesale announces 3 new fiber routes

Windstream Wholesale has begun the initial work to add fiber to three routes on its rapidly expanding transport network: New York City to Albany to Montreal; Jacksonville, Florida, to Savannah, Georgia, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Raleigh, North Carolina; and Tulsa to Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Little Rock, Arkansas.

Windstream said these three new routes are part of its initiative to expand its fiber infrastructure and provide a rich set of high-bandwidth WAN advantages including low-latency transport to major data and international hubs across the U.S., including in Miami, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Jose. The project will pull high-count fibers through existing conduits on some spans as well as construction of some new paths on other segments. Diverse routing options protect networks against outages, while delivering coast-to-coast transport, as well as connectivity to thousands of Windstream-lit buildings across the U.S.

Windstream’s recently announced offerings include:

Dark fiber and lit transport services from the Hillsboro, Oregon, ecosystem to Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, and points beyond. Diversity options include multiple routes from Hillsboro to Portland to include or avoid the Pittock Block data centers.

Access from the Jacksonville and Boca Raton international cable landing stations to all major U.S. data centers.

Wave services up to 400G, with the first commercial deployment turned up in 2020.

Windstream Wholesale continues to leverage its new Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) with efficiency, speed, and diversity in mind, providing a high-bandwidth infrastructure that will enable the digital transformation and innovation needed for today’s rapidly evolving businesses.

https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/national-network-map.pdf