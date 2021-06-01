Windstream Enterprise offers unlimited Cellular Broadband

Windstream Enterprise (WE) introduced new unlimited plans for Cellular Broadband for providing a primary connection method for customer locations that have limited access options available, while also acting as a secondary SD-WAN connection that offers seamless failover in a standby configuration by providing redundancy to other network connections. The solution offers visibility and reporting via WE Connect portal from Windstream Enterprise.





Unlimited Cellular Broadband is now available in three data plan options.

“Keeping your network up and running is critical for every business and ensuring rapid connectivity to remote locations is essential,” said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer of Windstream Enterprise. “Unlimited Cellular Broadband is a reliable and cost-effective strategy that will contribute to an effective business continuity plan.”

http://www.windstreamenterprise.com