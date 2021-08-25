Wind River and Intel collaborate on 5G vRAN for FlexRAN

Wind River and Intel are jointly developing a 5G vRAN solution that integrates Intel FlexRAN reference software for systems powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration, and also features Intel Ethernet 800 Network Adapters and the Intel vRAN Dedicated Accelerator ACC100 in concert with Wind River Studio.

The collaboration will further expand with future next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors (Sapphire Rapids).

Wind River Studio provides a cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems. Its cloud infrastructure capabilities include a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes container-based architecture based on the StarlingX open source project for the deployment and management of distributed edge networks at scale.

“As 5G opens up new opportunities across industries, there will be an increasing need to put greater intelligence and compute to the edges of the network, where new use cases evolve and thrive. As such, operators must adopt a low-latency far-edge cloud architecture to enable these new use cases in an intelligent, AI-first world,” said Kevin Dallas, president and CEO at Wind River. “Together with Intel, we are providing a best-in-class differentiated solution to help customers deliver on high-reliability, ultra-low-latency, and highly efficient offerings for their next-generation networks.”

http://www.windriver.com/studio