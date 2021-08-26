VMware posts Q2 revenue of $3.14 billion, up 9% yoy

VMware reported revenue of $3.14 billion for the second quarter of its fiscal year, an increase of 9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $739 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, down 3% per diluted share compared to $766 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.51 billion, an increase of 12% from the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the second quarter was $776 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Subscription and SaaS ARR for the second quarter was $3.15 billion, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

Q2 Cloud Management product bookings were up over 30% YoY.

Compute growth was strong for both on-prem and cloud deployments, benefitting from an

improved economic backdrop, strength in our commercial business, and continued growth in multi-cloud Subscription and SaaS offerings.

EUC and NSX product bookings were both up in the strong double-digits versus Q2 last year.

vSAN product bookings grew in the low-single-digits YoY in Q2.

“Our customers are evolving their strategies from a ‘cloud first’ to a ‘cloud smart’ philosophy where they are picking the right clouds and cloud services for the right workload, and turning to a multi-cloud environment,” said Raghu Raghuram, VMware CEO. “We are delivering the multi-cloud platform for all applications, enabling the digital innovation and enterprise control that our customers need to accelerate their businesses today and in the future.”