VIAVI posts revenue of $310.9 million, up 16.6% yoy





VIAVI reported quarterly revenue of $310.9 million, up $44.3 million or 16.6% year-over-year. GAAP net loss was $(1.9) million, or $(0.01) per share. Non-GAAP net income was $52.8 million, or $0.22 per share.

"VIAVI had a strong finish to fiscal year 2021 with a record $1.20 billion in revenue and non-GAAP EPS at $0.83. Fiscal Q4 posted record revenue and non-GAAP profitability for a June quarter as it exceeded the high end of the guidance range in revenue, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer. "NSE's 13.5% year-on-year growth and record revenue was driven by the continued market rebound and strong demand for Fiber and Wireless products. OSP revenue was in-line with our guidance, up 27.8% from a year ago levels reflecting continued strength in Anti-Counterfeiting."

Khaykin added, "We expect fiscal year 2022 to be a strong year for VIAVI with 5G deployment and Fiber network upgrades driving NSE revenues and OSP benefiting from the continued strong demand for Anti-Counterfeiting and 3D Sensing products. Overall, we expect fiscal year 2022 to achieve higher levels of revenue and non-GAAP profitability."