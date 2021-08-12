Vertical Systems: Mid-2021 Global SD-WAN LEADERBOARD

Vertical Systems Group announces that the following seven companies achieved a position on the Mid-2021 Global Provider Carrier Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD (in rank order based on site share outside of home country as of June 30, 2021): Orange Business Services (France), AT&T (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), NTT (Japan), BT Global Services (U.K.), Telefonica Global Solutions (Spain) and Vodafone (U.K.). This industry benchmark for multinational SD-WAN market presence ranks companies that hold a 5% or higher share of billable retail sites outside of their respective home countries.

Twelve companies qualify for the Mid-2021 Global Provider Managed SD-WAN Challenge Tier (in alphabetical order): Aryaka (U.S.), Colt (U.K.), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Global Cloud Xchange (India), GTT (U.S.), Hughes (U.S.), Lumen (U.S.), PCCW Global (Hong Kong), Singtel (Singapore), Tata (India), Telia (Sweden) and Telstra (Australia). The Challenge Tier includes companies with site share between 1% and 5% of this defined SD-WAN segment.

“We’re pleased to release the first benchmark that measures Global Provider market presence based on multinational managed SD-WAN customer sites,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “Enterprises with business-essential applications that span multiple regions of the world are choosing SD-WAN solutions from network operators with the global infrastructures, experience, partnerships and technical expertise necessary to deliver world-class services.”

Research Highlights for Global Provider SD-WAN Services: