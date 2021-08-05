Verizon builds its fixed 5G Business Internet service





Verizon Business is continuing to expand its rollout of fixed 5G for delivering business Internet service.

Five more U.S. cities have been added to the footprint, bringing the total number of cities with 5G Business Internet service to 47. The company will continue to expand 5G Business Internet into new cities on an ongoing basis as it readies deployment of its recently acquired C-Band assets.

Verizon Business is also incorporating video collaboration and voice offerings into a special offer, announcing one BlueJeans Meetings by Verizon standard license and one Verizon OneTalk line of service at no additional cost for eligible customers who sign up for and maintain 5G Business Internet service.

"The expansion of 5G Business Internet is ahead of schedule, and we will continue to add availability in new cities throughout the year, but this is just the start. The upcoming deployment of our new spectrum assets will be a major catalyst for 5G fixed-wireless growth," said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business.