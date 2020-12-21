Verizon and AWS expand their mobile edge to 13 metros

Verizon and AWS are now covering 13 of top 20 U.S. metro areas with mobile edge computing.

Verizon 5G Edge, a real-time cloud computing platform, with AWS Wavelength brings AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon’s wireless network. In addition, Verizon is now offering a 5G Edge Discovery Service that seamlessly discovers the optimal MEC location for any Verizon mobile client.



“Companies in every industry are finding exciting ways to bring 5G and 5G Edge to life - leveraging the full capabilities of 5G from throughput and low latency to strong reliability,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business. “By unlocking the full power of 5G with edge cloud computing, developers can rapidly innovate and build apps and services that take advantage of 5G to improve performance, and create new revenue streams.”

“AWS Wavelength brings AWS services to the edge of 5G networks in any region so that customers like Morehouse and Aetho can build ultra-low-latency applications and transform consumers’ experiences,” said George Elissaios, general manager of AWS Wavelength and Director of Product Management, AWS. “AWS is excited to continue our collaboration with Verizon so that even more developers across the U.S. can bring powerful cloud-based applications to the edge with extreme low latency and high performance.”











