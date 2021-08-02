Vantage Data Centers commits to Net Zero Carbon emissions

Vantage Data Centers has committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions globally by 2030.

Vantage said its goal specifically targets reductions for emissions that the company directly controls, Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as reductions that it can guide or influence throughout its supply chain. Vantage is creating interim reduction targets that are in alignment with the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) methodology, which defines and promotes emissions reduction in line with climate science.





“As major consumers of power and land, data center operators have an undeniable responsibility to aggressively reduce emissions and lessen environmental impacts wherever possible. This is why we’ve set our target at net zero rather than carbon neutral,” explained Justin Thomas, chief technology officer, Vantage Data Centers. “Our goal is to be a sustainability leader, and we are setting interim reduction goals that touch every part of our business.”

http://www.vantage-dc.com/features/sustainability